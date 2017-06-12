Alabama beer used to lure investment, tourism dollars
Two events next week in the nation's capital will see Alabama's craft beer industry used to attract investment and tourism. State business recruiters at the SelectUSA Investment Summit will serve the state's distinctive brands at a conference reception.
