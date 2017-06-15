Alabama asks US Supreme Court to let execution proceed
Alabama's attorney general on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let an execution proceed this week, arguing that questions about a lethal injection drug have been settled by the courts. Attorney General Steve Marshall's office asked the justices to let the state proceed with Thursday's scheduled execution of Robert Melson who was convicted of killing three Gadsden restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery.
