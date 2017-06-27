Alabama Army base on lockdown amid re...

Alabama Army base on lockdown amid reports of active shooter

5 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Col. Rich Spiegel, a spokesman for Army Materiel Command, said the arsenal was placed on lockdown and those inside were sheltering in place after what he described as "reports of a potential active shooter." Redstone spokesman Christopher Colster told reporters that authorities have not yet confirmed whether there is a gunman on the Arsenal grounds.

