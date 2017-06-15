Alabama AG's office, FBI investigating Selma Police Department
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the Selma investigation concerns guns that were confiscated by police as evidence in criminal cases that may be missing. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the Selma investigation concerns guns that were confiscated by police as evidence in criminal cases that may be missing.( Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today that his office and federal authorities are investigating current and former employees of the Selma Police Department.
