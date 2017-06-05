Alabama again honors Jefferson Davis' birth with Monday holiday
Planning to renew your driver's license or pick up a marriage license for that June wedding? You'll have to wait until after Monday. Alabama state offices and Calhoun County offices will be closed in observance of the birthday of Jefferson Davis, the first and only president of the Confederate States of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|May 19
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 18
|The Troll Stopper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC