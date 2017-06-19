Alabama ag officials watching Trump's Cuba policy change
Agriculture officials and industry leaders in Alabama for years have lobbied for expanded exports to communist Cuba, a country they see as a promising market for this state's poultry products. Now they're waiting to see what President Donald Trump's recent, more restrictive policy change with Cuba will mean for the millions of tons of poultry that leave Mobile for the island nation every month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|10 hr
|Scoobie Doobie
|75
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|Sat
|Wondering
|7
|alabama interracial dating
|Jun 23
|skeet
|1
|Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15)
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|63
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|22
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC