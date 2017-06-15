Alabama AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate Thursday execution
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule an appeals court and reinstate Thursday's planned execution of Robert Bryant Melson, the man convicted in the 1994 shooting deaths of three fast food employees at a Popeye's in Etowah County. The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted a stay of Melson's execution.
