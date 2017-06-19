After 47 years as an Alabama politica...

After 47 years as an Alabama political prisoner and 3 years free, Sekou Kambui makes his transition

Our dear brother and Black Panther comrade Sekou Kambui made his transition May 9, 2017. The struggle for freedom defined him in so many ways.

