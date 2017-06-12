A Look at Trump's First Wave of Unite...

A Look at Trump's First Wave of United States Attorney Nominations

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On June 12, 2017, President Donald Trump made his first nominations of prospective United States Attorneys . The eight lawyers he nominated are: Jay E. Town, an Assistant District Attorney in the Madison County, Alabama, District Attorney's Office, to be the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Jeff Sessions Wears 'Make America Great Ag... (Aug '15) Thu Squidy 54
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Jun 12 Gremlin 6
News 06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide... Jun 3 tomin cali 1
July 4th is a racist event Jun 3 The Wood 11
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC