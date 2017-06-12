7th grader representing Alabama in na...

7th grader representing Alabama in national chemistry challenge

9 hrs ago

Winners of the 2017 "You Be The Chemist" challenge state competition at UAH, left to right: Sarah Mayes, 3rd place, Meridianville Middle School; Pranav Somu, 2nd place, Mill Creek Elementary School; Minh Phan, winner, Liberty Middle School; Duke Yeom, 4th place, Liberty Middle School. Who remembers as a child mixing up baking soda and vinegar to make a bubbly concoction that looked like something a real scientist might come up with? Most of us probably just succeeded in making a mess, and having some fun, but Minh Phan of Madison has taken that childhood curiosity all the way to a national chemistry competition.

Chicago, IL

