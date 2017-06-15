19-year-old arrested after Alabama teen shot dead
'She just wanted to make everyone smile': Alabama girl, 17, who was shot dead is remembered by friends as 'always happy' and 'the most beautiful person you could ever meet' Lauren Wright, 17, was found dead by police officers after they were called out to Demopolis - about 110 miles southwest of Birmingham - shortly after midnight on Saturday. Dalton Martin Jowers has since been charged with Wright's murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|29 min
|Gremlin
|7
|06-06-17 Seg 1 Mens Room has some weird stuff
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Trump's wall -- and how to pay for it -- divide...
|Jun 3
|tomin cali
|1
|July 4th is a racist event
|Jun 3
|The Wood
|11
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|mr tee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC