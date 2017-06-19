1 dead after Alabama mining accident
A statement from the West Virginia-based Seneca Coal Resources says a rail-hauling accident happened Monday night at the company's Oak Grove Mine in western Jefferson County. The county coroner's office identifies the dead person as 32-year-old Marius Shepherd of Jasper.
