1 dead after Alabama mining accident

13 min ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

A statement from the West Virginia-based Seneca Coal Resources says a rail-hauling accident happened Monday night at the company's Oak Grove Mine in western Jefferson County. The county coroner's office identifies the dead person as 32-year-old Marius Shepherd of Jasper.

Chicago, IL

