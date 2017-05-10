Who is Baylee Smith? Miss Alabama USA taking part in Miss USA pageant tonight
Baylee Smith is representing Alabama tonight as the contestants in the Miss USA 2017 pageant take the stage in Las Vegas. The pageant will air tonight on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET with contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia taking part in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage questions.
