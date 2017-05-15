White officer seeks recusal of black judge in police slaying
A white Alabama police officer charged with killing a black man is asking the black judge hearing the case to step aside. Attorneys for Aaron Smith are making the request based on what they say is Facebook post by Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC