"Unreasonably short" Red Snapper season outrages Alabama politicians
A short fishing season for Red Snapper in the Gulf set off a flurry of angry news releases from Alabama politicians condemning the decision by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to limit private fishing of the species to just three days in 2017. In a release from NOAA, the agency says weight limits were exceeded during the 9-day season of 2016, and so those overages must be paid back by setting a shorter season in 2017.
