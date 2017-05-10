U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks announces candidacy for Senate, will speak across Alabama Monday
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks says "Washington swamp critters" are attempting to keep other Republicans from challenging U.S. Sen. Luther Strange in the special election later this year. "I am running for the United States Senate because America's status as the greatest nation in world history is at risk, because Congress is failing the American people by not rising to the challenges America faces, and because I am the only candidate for the Senate who has a record of proven conservative leadership," Brooks said.
