Trump's pick to lead his vote fraud commission reveals its nefarious purpose
As Donald Trump is fond of reminding his various interlocutors, he won the Electoral College, thus giving him the presidency. He lost the popular vote, however, by nearly 3 million votes, tainting his win with the stain of illegitimacy and suggesting that, even in victory, he isn't the "winner" he imagines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|45 min
|gumpyxx
|1
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC