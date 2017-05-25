Trump budget takes aim at $100 millio...

Trump budget takes aim at $100 million Alabama food stamp program

13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Up to 810,000 Alabamians may find themselves short of food if President Donald Trump's newest budget can make its way through Congress. The former New York real estate broker, who previously promised not to cut welfare programs while campaigning to become president, has proposed cutting nearly $200 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , commonly known as food stamps, over the next 10 years.

Chicago, IL

