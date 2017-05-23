Tornado, Flood watches issued for parts of the WSFA viewing area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch the following counties: Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Barbour, Bullock, Pike, and Russell until 5 p.m. Tuesday. There is also a Flood Watch in for most of central and south Alabama until 10 p.m. We urge you to use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

