Tornado, Flood watches issued for parts of the WSFA viewing area
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch the following counties: Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Barbour, Bullock, Pike, and Russell until 5 p.m. Tuesday. There is also a Flood Watch in for most of central and south Alabama until 10 p.m. We urge you to use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|July 4th is a racist event
|May 20
|feliseh
|4
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|May 19
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 18
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 17
|start the hearings
|7
|Blue-collar cat.
|May 17
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC