The Alabama Community College System announces a new interim president for Drake State
Christopher A. Lewis, who currently serves as special assistant for workforce at the Alabama Community College System, has been named interim president of J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College in Huntsville. His official start date is June 1. "Chris Lewis will be a tremendous asset at Drake," said Jimmy H. Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System.
Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
