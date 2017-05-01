That's a wrap? Repeal of Alabama's film tax credit on hiatus
Legislation to repeal the Alabama film tax credit is in development limbo - to borrow an industry phrase - after its sponsor said Monday he doesn't want a public airing on it this year. Rep. Phil Williams, R-Huntsville, said that HB554 is on hiatus and won't be heard before the House Ways and Means Education Committee this week as originally planned.
