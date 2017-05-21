Tensions over 'monkey' email erupt in Alabama Legislature
Simmering tensions over an email referencing monkeys that was sent by a white Alabama legislator erupted into a shouting match Thursday night in the state House of Representatives. "I'm not a monkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|19 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for...
|Wed
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Wed
|start the hearings
|7
|Blue-collar cat.
|Wed
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC