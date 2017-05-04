Tennessee, Alabama Write Discrimination Into Law

Haslam signed House Bill 1111, which requires that "undefined words" in Tennessee law "be given their natural and ordinary meaning, without forced or subtle construction that would limit or extend the meaning of the language, except when a contrary intention is clearly manifest," as the bill text reads. LGBT activists say - and its backers admit - that the bill is aimed at defining terms regarding marriage and gender in a way that excludes LGBT people.

