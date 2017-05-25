Teens arrested in Florida for fatal shooting of Alabama teen
Authorities say two teens have been arrested in Florida in connection with Tuesday's fatal shooting of a teen in Alabama, just days after his high school graduation. The Dothan Eagle reports the Bay County Sheriff's Office says in a release that Panama City police arrested a 15-year-old and 16-year-old Thursday.
