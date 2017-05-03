Southern Living opening retail store this summer in Alabama

Bridge Street spokesman Van Geroux confirms Southern Living will launch a 5,500-square-foot store in early June at the north end of the shopping center next to Francesca's. The location will join Southern Living's first licensed U.S. store in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The South Carolina site, open since November, features a variety of Southern Living lifestyle products, from fashion and food to home decoration, garden and travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.