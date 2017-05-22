SmartBank to acquire Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank
SmartFinancial, Inc., parent company of SmartBank , and Capstone Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Capstone Bank , jointly announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which SmartFinancial will acquire Capstone. Upon the completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to have assets in excess of $1.5 billion.
