Sculpture honors memory of former Alabama, NFL player
A new sculpture of the late Crimson Tide and NFL fullback Kevin Turner crafted by a friend and teammate is now on display in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa News reports that the piece titled "Open Field" is on display at the Paul W. Bryant Museum at the University of Alabama.
