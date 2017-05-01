Scam warning comes from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is making their customers and Alabamians aware of a current telephone spoofing scam targeting individuals throughout the country. These scammers represent themselves as Blue Cross and Blue Shield employees.
