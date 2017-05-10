Rhiannon Giddens Covers Bob Dylan and Aretha Franklin at Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center's 2017 American Songbook series came to a close May 13 with a concert that justified renaming it the "Americana Songbook." Rhiannon Giddens - who has come to exemplify the musical genre through both Carolina Chocolate Drops, the Grammy-winning band she co-founded, and her solo work - delivered a stirring evening of music showcasing her glorious voice and deep-rooted interest in social issues past and present.

