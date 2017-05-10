Prosecutor in Klan cases throws hat into Senate ring
Former federal prosecutor Doug Jones has qualified to run for U.S. Senate in the special election later this year, the Alabama Democratic Party announced this week. "People are tired of the overall tone in the country, the partisan divide and the lack of leadership," Jones said in a telephone interview Friday.
