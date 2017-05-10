President Trump's Alabama defenders in Congress
Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for president Thursday on the final night of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. James Comey is out of a job and now is the time for Alabama's U.S. senators and representatives to think about how they will react to that news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC