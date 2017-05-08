Prepare for traffic stoppages for bridge work on South Memorial Parkway
Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are working overnight to put up bridge girders at the South Memorial Parkway overpass at Logan Drive and Lily Flagg Road. ALDOT says the work will happen overnight Sunday into Monday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again Monday night into Tuesday morning from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During these time frames, the Memorial Parkway service roads will each be reduced to one lane at the intersection, and the intersection will be closed to all but northbound and southbound through traffic and right turns to and from Logan Drive and Lily Flagg Road.
