Police: Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured after 4 days
News outlets report 38-year-old David Earl Cambron was arrested Monday afternoon in Madison County. Alabama Department of Corrections officials say law enforcement responding to reports of a burglary-in-progress found Cambron outside a residence, where he resisted arrest before running to another residence.
