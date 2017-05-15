Plan to build Alabama prisons faces crucial vote Tuesday
The House Judiciary Committee is expected to consider the bill that would authorize three new men's prisons and a replacement for Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women. The bill is not likely to get another chance because the legislative session is expected to end this week with other key issues still in play.
