Openly gay environmentalist running f...

Openly gay environmentalist running for Senate in Alabama:...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Michael Hansen, the openly gay executive director of Alabama environmental advocacy group Gasp, announced on social media that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Luther Strange and vacated in January by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "Let's not kid ourselves, this is a long shot ," Hansen wrote in the blog post announcing his candidacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... 2 hr Gavin 2
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... 3 hr start the hearings 7
Blue-collar cat. 9 hr IONU 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... Sun CORRUPT 1
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... May 14 gumpyxx 1
Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C... May 5 dcanddinky 1
News 2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC