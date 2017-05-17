Openly gay environmentalist running for Senate in Alabama:...
Michael Hansen, the openly gay executive director of Alabama environmental advocacy group Gasp, announced on social media that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Luther Strange and vacated in January by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "Let's not kid ourselves, this is a long shot ," Hansen wrote in the blog post announcing his candidacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|2 hr
|Gavin
|2
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|3 hr
|start the hearings
|7
|Blue-collar cat.
|9 hr
|IONU
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC