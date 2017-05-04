Obamacare repeal bill passes House: How Alabama reps voted, what they are saying
The House of Representatives voted 217-213 to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act Thursday, the first step towards rolling back former President Obama's signature legislation. Alabama's Republicans Representatives were united in support of the bill; Rep. Terri Sewell, the delegation's lone Democrat, cast a "no" vote.
