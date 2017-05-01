North Alabama cops train to de-escalate mental health crises
While mental health advocates are working with an Alabama lawmaker to require crisis training for law enforcement, some police agencies across the state already are getting educated about mental illness. The state's chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness is working with Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, and the Alabama Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to develop legislation or policy that would require some type of mental health or crisis training for police and deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|Apr 25
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC