New Alabama governor discusses priorities in AP interview
Nearly a month after taking office following her predecessor's resignation amid a scandal, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she's settling into the job and aiming to improve her state's image. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ivey said she believes Alabama's most pressing three problems are overcrowded prisons, aging roads and bridges and a "spending problem."
