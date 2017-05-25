Mother of Alabama woman crushed to death by robot speaks as lawsuit looms
A wrongful death lawsuit against a Chambers County auto parts manufacturer remains unresolved nearly a year after a 20-year-old machine operator was killed by a robot at work. Kendall Dunson, principal of Beasley Allen Law Firm in Montgomery, said they are working to determine whether the manufacturer of the machine that killed Regina Elsea in June 2016 should be held liable in the accident at Ajin USA, a metal stamping plant that makes parts for Hyundai and Kia in Cusseta Industrial Park.
