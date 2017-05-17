Meetings in West Alabama Wednesday & ...

Meetings in West Alabama Wednesday & Thursday on statewide bike & pedestrian plan

People in West Alabama can learn more on Wednesday and Thursday about a plan to make Alabama a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly state. The Alabama Department of Transportation will be hosting two public meetings on its proposed Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.

