Man suspected in 1996 slaying in Alabama captured in Chicago

A man suspected in a 1996 slaying in Alabama has been arrested in Illinois nearly two decades after he escaped. Authorities say 44-year-old Donnovan Johnson was living in Chicago at the time of his arrest last Friday.

