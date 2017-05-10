LGBT kids caught in crossfire of GOP'...

LGBT kids caught in crossfire of GOP's new war on same-sex adoption

6 hrs ago

Texas is poised to become the latest state to pass a bill allowing adoption and foster care agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples after Alabama signed similar legislation into law last week. ," Texas House Bill 3859 would allow state-funded child welfare agencies in that state to discriminate against prospective parents on the basis of faith.

