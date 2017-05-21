Lawmakers unanimously approve autism ...

Lawmakers unanimously approve autism coverage mandate

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

An Alabama bill requiring some insurers to cover autism treatment for children heads to the governor, after the House of Representatives on Thursday morning accepted Senate changes including an age cap on the coverage. The unanimous vote in the early morning was a victory for families of children on the autism spectrum who had lobbied lawmakers throughout the session and pressured legislators when the bill appeared to falter.

Chicago, IL

