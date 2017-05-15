Judge: Alabama Death Row inmate Tommy Arthur can't get execution records

The Alabama Department of Corrections doesn't have to provide documents to lawyers for Alabama Death Row inmate Tommy Arthur related to the executions of two other inmates last year, a judge has ruled. Arthur's attorneys in March filed a request for a writ of mandamus asking a judge order the Alabama Department of Corrections to provide them records related to the executions of Christopher Eugene Brooks on Jan. 21, 2016 and Ronald Bert Smith on Dec. 8. The request was made under the Alabama Open Records Act.

