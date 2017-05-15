John McMillan, Alabama AG commissioner, running for governor
McMillan is running as a Republican. He's the latest to throw his hat into a quickly growing GOP field that includes Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Public Service Commission Chair Twinkle Cavanaugh, prison guard and former Morgan County Commission Stacy George and businessman Joshua Jones.
