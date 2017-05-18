'It shouldn't be this hard to get help': Army vet sought mental health care before murder-suicide
We've got to do better at educating veterans about what we can do to help them when they leave military service U.S. Army Veteran Joshua Stiles died by suicide May 16 after fatally shooting his wife, Brittney, at their home in Russellville. Joshua had sought mental health treatment but was turned away just days before the murder-suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
