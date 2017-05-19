Is Alabama Hiding Evidence It Torture...

Is Alabama Hiding Evidence It Tortured Two of Its Citizens?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

Before Ronald Bert Smith's corpse grew cold - following his patently botched execution by lethal injection on December 8, 2016 - authorities in Alabama launched a campaign of obfuscation and misinformation about what happened to him. It began when Prison Commissioner Jeff Dunn, himself a witness to Smith's execution, protested : "Early in the execution, Smith, with eyes closed, did cough but at no time during the execution was there observational evidence that he suffered."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken... 5 hr Frogface Kate 3
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... 22 hr The Troll Stopper 3
News The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for... Wed Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Wed start the hearings 7
Blue-collar cat. Wed IONU 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... May 14 gumpyxx 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC