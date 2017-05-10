Incoming Alabama LB being guided by past Tide stars, other current NFL players
The then-Florida State commit remembers being caught off guard when Foster walked up to him after a Crimson Tide practice, said 'Come here, little bro' and pulled Cowan in for a hug. Cowan will wear No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|17 hr
|CORRUPT
|1
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Sun
|gumpyxx
|1
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC