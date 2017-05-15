In Alabama's U.S. Senate race, coastal counties viewed as 'fertile' ground
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, speaks outside the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center on Monday, May 15, 2017. Brooks made a stop in Mobile, Ala., as part of a day-long trip through the state to announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Sun
|gumpyxx
|1
|Why Alabama basketball will be the SEC's next C...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ...
|May 4
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|1
|2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j...
|Apr 27
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC