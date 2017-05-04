In Alabama, Faith-Based Adoption Agen...

In Alabama, Faith-Based Adoption Agencies Can Deny Gay Couples

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Atlantic

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Wednesday making it legal for private faith-based adoption agencies to turn away gay couples. The new law does not apply to agencies that receive state or federal funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Alabama law lets adoption groups turn away ... 17 hr Xstain Mullah Fri... 1
News 2020 election could be another 1972 for Democrats Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News Senate race ahead for suspended Alabama chief j... Apr 27 Elizabeth1912 1
News Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 3
News Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma... Apr 25 anotherview 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16) Apr 21 Destini 7
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Apr 19 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC