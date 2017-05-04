In Alabama, Faith-Based Adoption Agencies Can Deny Gay Couples
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Wednesday making it legal for private faith-based adoption agencies to turn away gay couples. The new law does not apply to agencies that receive state or federal funding.
